Sign up for WSLC’s Legislative Reception, Conference for 2017

OLYMPIA (Dec. 14, 2016) — Gov. Jay Inslee released his 2017-19 biennial budget proposal Tuesday, opening the debate on how state government can respond to the McCleary decision and fully fund public schools, invest in our public workforce by funding the state employee collective bargaining agreements, finance necessary infrastructure projects, and other priorities to ensure Washington state has quality public services.

With such a critical session of the State Legislature set to begin next month, now is a good time to commit to getting engaged in the process and making sure our elected officials understand the priorities of Washington’s working families. That means now is a good time to sign up to attend the Washington State Labor Council’s 2017 Legislative Reception and Lobbying Day on Feb. 2-3.

All union leaders, staff, and especially rank-and-file members are invited to attend these events and meet with their representatives and senators to discuss issues important to their unions and the state’s labor movement. The $100 registration fee covers admission, drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the WSLC Legislative Reception on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Hotel RL Olympia (formerly the Red Lion Olympia), plus lunch and materials for the WSLC Legislative Lobbying Day on Friday, Feb. 3.

Click here to register today! Preregistration is especially important because the WSLC will be making appointments with state legislators in advance, so if you plan to attend, please sign up today. If you have any questions, email Willa Hockley-Smith or call her at 206-254-4913.

The action begins Thursday night, Feb. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the WSLC Legislative Reception at the Hotel RL Olympia. This is a great opportunity for union members to meet and mix with legislators, elected state officials, and agency directors and staff in an informal setting. Registered attendees are welcome to bring a guest(s) for $15 per person. To keep the registration lines shorter, early registration will be available in the hotel lobby starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. (RSVP for the reception at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

The following morning, Friday, Feb. 3, the WSLC Lobbying Conference begins at the hotel at 8:30 a.m. — registration opens at 7:30 a.m. — with a brief legislative lobbying training and review of the most pressing issues facing organized labor, then delegates will take buses to the Capitol to lobby their legislators on these issues. Buses will bring delegates back to the hotel for lunch and a quick debriefing and be finished by about 2 p.m. (RSVP for the conference at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Hotel RL Olympia for Thursday night, Feb. 2, but must be reserved by Jan. 6 to receive the WSLC Group Rate, or they be released and rates will be higher. Make reservations by calling 360-943-4000 or 1-800-325-4000 ASAP and tell them you are with the Washington State Labor Council’s conference.

Please join the WSLC on Feb. 2-3 for these important events and urge your fellow union members to come as well so Labor’s voice is heard is heard in the halls of our Statehouse. Click here to register today!