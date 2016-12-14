Students will build shelters at CTE Showcase of Skills

OLYMPIA (Dec. 14, 2016) — More than 125 high schools and colleges from across Washington state will participate in the 2017 CTE Showcase of Skills on March 27 at the Capitol Campus in Olympia to demonstrate how Career and Technical Education programs connects skills and leadership by conducting an important community service project.

Organized by the Washington State Workforce Training Board and its partners — including the Washington Building Trades and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO (see full list below) — career and technical education students will build 25 (8′ x 12′) transitional shelters that day, which will be delivered to communities committed to addressing homelessness. It’s an opportunity not only to showcase their skills to support an important cause, it will also demonstrate to state policymakers in Olympia the CTE-to-career pipeline that’s available.

CTE programs teach the technical and academic skills to prepare students for further education and/or apprenticeships that lead to high-demand living-wage job opportunities. These programs also include strong leadership and life-skills components.

“This event will highlight the career and technical skills that students learn in high school and at community and technical colleges, while helping a small community of vulnerable residents,” said Kairie Pierce, K-12/Apprenticeship/College Director for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. “The students will be taking pride in building these shelters and are excited to help ease the pain of homelessness.”

The Workforce Training Board thanks the following partners and sponsors for helping with the March 27 event: Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO; Washington Building Trades; Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction; State Board of Community and Technical Colleges; Construction Center of Excellence; Pacific NW center for Excellence for Clean Energy; Building Industry Association of Washington; Skills USA; DECA; Department of Social and Health Services; Department of Commerce; Department of Labor and Industries Apprenticeship Division; and Department of Veterans Affairs.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES are still available! Friend of CTE is $5 to $2,499; Bronze Level $2,500 to 4,999; Silver Level $5,000 to $7,499; and Gold Level $7,500-plus. The first five Gold Level sponsors who commit before Jan. 31, 2017, will have their logo/name displayed on the team t-shirts. For more information on sponsorship, email Terri Colbert or call 360-709-4600.

