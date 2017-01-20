Don’t destabilize our health care, economy

(Jan. 20, 2017) — The following letter was sent this week to Washington’s congressional delegation. It was signed by dozens of organizations throughout the state that are deeply concerned that congressional threats to repeal the Affordable Care Act, block-grant the Medicaid system, and undermine Medicare through the use of vouchers would erode and undermine the healthcare for millions of Washingtonians, destabilize the system, and increase health care premiums for all.

Dear Members of the Washington Congressional Delegation:

We, the organizations here throughout Washington State, are deeply concerned by Congressional threats to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), block-grant the Medicaid system, and undermine Medicare through the use of vouchers. These efforts would erode and undermine the healthcare for millions of Washingtonians, destabilize the system, and increase health care premiums for all.

There are over 2.896 million individuals in Washington State who are currently enrolled in coverage through Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act:

• Over 205,000 individuals enrolled in the Exchange

• Over 1,531,400 individuals enrolled in Medicaid

• Over 1,174,700 individuals enrolled in Medicare

Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, our Washington State’s uninsured rate dropped from 14 percent to 5.8 percent, an unprecedented drop. Any effort to repeal, eliminate or reduce these federal health coverage programs would harm the health of millions in Washington, throw the system into chaos, and remove the stability and protections provided by Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.

Repealing or undermining the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, or Medicare will bring an unbearable cost and harm to our population’s health, and cause ripple effects across the state economy:

• 775,000 Washingtonians stand to lose their health coverage if Congress votes to upend ACA and Medicaid expansion coverage.

• In 2015, an estimated 51,196 jobs were saved or created as a result of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion, which will be at risk across the state.

• Uncompensated care in hospitals as a percent of total revenue dropped approximately 50 percent between 2013 and 2014, which saved unnecessary costs and improved the health of Washingtonians.

• The state and the people covered stand to lose $3.0 billion in FY18 and $3.2 billion in FY19 including loss of tax credit subsidies and loss of funding for the Medicaid expansion population.

• Seventy percent of Qualified Health Plan enrollees in the Exchange received federal advance premium tax credits. In 2016, on average 115,265 people per month received tax credits totaling over $300 million, and 69,577 people per month received cost-sharing reductions totaling over $64 million due to deductible and other out of pocket costs exceeding their capacity to pay, which protected enrollees from bankruptcy and allowed their health coverage to be more affordable.

• Approximately 3.1 million Washingtonians with private health coverage (including 597,000 children) and 1.2 million Washington seniors on Medicare will lose guaranteed access to free preventive care, like blood pressure screenings, immunizations, and cancer screenings – a protection applying to all Washingtonians under the ACA.

• Thousands of seniors and people with disabilities could lose comprehensive drug coverage if the Medicare donut hole is re-opened as a result of repealing the ACA. This will leave Washington’s seniors and people with disabilities with a gap in prescription drug coverage and cause them to be forced to pay thousands more in drug costs.

• Seniors and people with disabilities in Washington have saved approximately $296 million on drug costs thanks to the ACA’s closing the Medicare donut hole. In 2015 alone, approximately 75,000 seniors and people with disabilities in Washington saved on average $978 on drug costs.

There is no one replacement or small fix that can be made without harming individuals, families, children, and seniors. For example, repealing the ACA would roll back the improvements in prescription drug coverage and undo cost-saving measures that have increased Medicare’s sustainability for seniors and people with disabilities. Additionally, if proposals to cut Medicaid funding through block grants or per capita caps become a reality, millions of Washingtonians will be at risk of

losing part or all of their health coverage.

Washington state receives around $43 billion in funding when the total federal assistance for our state’s Medicaid program, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and federal subsidies for the Exchange are combined.12 Washington cannot make up federal cuts with state money. There is no way we can replace tens of billions of dollars in federal cuts over time, and the immediate loss of federal dollars to coverage under the ACA, Medicare or Medicaid would result in millions of Washingtonians losing their coverage. For example, repealing just the ACA would cause a loss of over $3 billion each year for ACA coverage expansions, cut federal assistance for drug costs relief for those in Medicare, threaten over 51 thousand jobs in Washington, and put the health of Washingtonians at immediate risk.

We urge the Washington State Congressional Delegation to invest in and improve our federal health coverage programs, not repeal the Affordable Care Act, not cap the Medicaid program through a block-grant or per capita cap, not privatize or “voucherize” Medicare. Such proposals would cause millions of Washingtonians to lose access to health care, cut billions of federal dollars that flow to our state, and ultimately lead to increased health costs for everyone.

Sincerely,

1. AFGE Local 3937

2. African-Americans Reach and Teach Health Ministry

3. American Federation of Teachers, Washington

4. Asian Pacific Islander Coalition – King County

5. Cedar River Clinics

6. Children’s Alliance

7. Circle of Friends For Mental Health

8. Columbia Legal Services

9. Congregation Kol HaNeshama

10. Country Doctor Community Health Centers

11. Doctors for America, Washington State Chapter

12. Economic Opportunity Institute

13. End of Life Washington

14. Faith Action Network

15. Former Representative Seth Armstrong

16. Foundation for Healthy Generations

17. HealthPoint

18. IAM 751 Retirement Club

19. International Community Health Services

20. Interpreters United Local 1671/AFSCME Council 28

21. Islamic Civic Engagement Project

22. Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle

23. League of Women Voters Washington

24. Legal Voice

25. Main Street Alliance

26. Mary Mahoney Professional Nurses Organization

27. Metropolitan Democratic Club of SEATTLE

28. Midwives’ Association of Washington State

29. Molina Healthcare

30. NAMI Washington

31. National Multiple Sclerosis Society

32. National Physicians Alliance, Washington State

33. Neighborcare Health

34. Northwest Health Law Advocates

35. Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic

36. One America

37. Our Revolution Washington

38. Physicians for a National Health Program, Western Washington

39. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii

40. Pride At Work, AFL-CIO

41. Project Access NW

42. Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action (PSARA)

43. Retired Public Employees Council of Washington

44. Sea Mar Community Health Centers

45. Seattle Indian Health Board

46. SEIU6 Property Services Northwest

47. Service Employees International Union, 775

48. Service Employees International Union, Healthcare 1199NW

49. Sound Mental Health

50. Teamsters Joint Council, Local 28

51. Teamsters, Local 117

52. United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 367

53. WA Federation of State Employees / AFSCME Council 28

54. Washington Advocates for Patient Safety

55. Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

56. Washington Community Action Network

57. Washington Dental Service Foundation

58. Washington Healthcare Access Alliance

59. Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans – Education Fund

60. Washington State Association of the UA Plumbers & Pipefitters

61. Washington State Coalition for Language Access

62. Washington State Coalition of Mental Health Professionals and Consumers

63. Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

64. Washington State Nurses Association

65. Washington State Society for Clinical Social Work