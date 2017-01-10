Meet Katharine Weiss, WSLC’s Legislative Intern for 2017

OLYMPIA (Jan. 10, 2017) — Meet Katharine Weiss, the Washington State Labor Council’s Legislative Intern for the 2017 session.

A native of St. Louis, Weiss is a master’s candidate at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy in Seattle after earning her bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. As part of her practicum, she has worked for the Northwest Health Law Advocates and the Seattle City Light. She has also volunteered with the Healthy Washington Coalition.

Weiss spent three years in Arizona where she gained broad experience as a community organizer working on behalf of progressive causes, including organizing voter registration drives for immigrants, advocating for affordable higher education initiatives, and increasing access to affordable healthcare for low to middle-income residents. Her efforts in the healthcare field dovetailed with the passage of the Affordable Care Act and led to a job as a community organizer for Enroll America, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enrolling citizens in Medicaid and the federal marketplace.

She says she “wants to use the knowledge and skills I have gained at the Evans School to focus on expanding healthcare access for all, especially underserved residents in the state of Washington.”

“Katharine Weiss is a cut above,” said Joe Kendo, WSLC Government Affairs Director. “We’re very pleased to be putting her policy and advocacy acumen to work on behalf of Washington’s working families. This is especially apropos given her health care expertise as the in-coming Trump administration threatens so much of the good work done to progress health security.”

So if you spot Katharine at the Capitol this session, say “hi” and thank her for her great work!