Memorial for ATU 587 President Kenny McCormick is this Saturday

SEATTLE — Kenny McCormick, 63, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave. (at Seneca). Doors open at 1 p.m.

Over the span of his nearly 35 years with King County Metro Transit, Kenny was a Transit Operator and First-Line Supervisor, in addition to multiple union officer positions with ATU Local 587 including Recording Secretary, Vice President and President. He was heavily involved with committees to fight for workers’ rights and equality.

Born July 24, 1953, in Buffalo, N.Y. to Ernest Bates Sr. and Margaret Kimbrough, Kenny was a loving, devoted husband and father, a good-humored and respected friend/colleague to many, a relentless and devoted advocate for his union’s members or anyone who needed help, and always willing to give an honest fight for what he believed in. Kenny was preceded in death by daughter, Marika, and is survived by wife, Francene, and their children, Kenneth II, Kara (DJ), Jonathan, James (Nicole) Kamille, Michael and Keyonna, in addition to many grandchildren and extended family.

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued this statement regarding Kenny’s death:

Today we learned the terrible news of the sudden passing of Kenny McCormick, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587. Kenny was a relentless advocate for his members, the transit employees who make up King County government’s largest labor group. Our county family extends our heartfelt condolences to Kenny’s wife and family, and to the thousands of ATU 587 members — bus and rail operators, maintenance employees and others — who daily get the people of King County where they need to go and bring them safely home again. Thank you for your many years of service, Kenny. Farewell.