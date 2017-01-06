Office space available at historic Seattle Labor Temple

SEATTLE (Jan. 6, 2017) — The historic Seattle Labor Temple has a room vacancy beginning Feb. 1, offering an opportunity for a union organization to gain office and meeting space in downtown Seattle at an affordable price. The available office is 728 square feet and rents for $19 per square foot, a bargain in the growing Belltown neighborhood.

Seattle is one of the last remaining cities with a historic labor temple and its board of union representatives is working on a plan to ensure that it stays in operation for many decades to come.

For more information, contact office manager Sherri Bates at 206-441-7582. The Seattle Labor Temple address is 2800 1st Ave., Seattle, WA, 98121.