Seattle Labor Chorus to celebrate 20th anniversary at Feb. 4 concert

SEATTLE — The Seattle Labor Chorus was started in 1997 to back up Pete Seeger at the Northwest Folklife Festival and has been performing frequently at rallies, concerts and picket lines ever since. All are invited to come celebrate their long history at the Chorus’s 20th Anniversary concert on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N. (at N. 50th Street), in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Featured guests will be Charlie King, Bev Grant and Lou Truskoff.

Charlie King and Bev Grant have each performed folk-inspired music for more than 40 years, as solo singers and also as writers of powerful songs commenting on the social and political scene. Charlie is known particularly as a political satirist in music. Pete Seeger called him “one of the finest singers and songwriters of our time.”

Bev Grant has long been a feminist and social activist. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is founder and director of the Brooklyn Women’s Chorus. Both artists have recorded extensively. Lou Truskoff is a local labor activist and member of the Seattle Labor Chorus; his lyrics and music have been the bedrock of the Chorus’ extensive repertoire. The Chorus also will perform, and a reception will follow.

Suggested donation is $20, but no one will be turned away. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Please call 206-524-7753 or email rebelvoz@aol.com to reserve a seat.