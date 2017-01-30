Trump’s Muslim ban ‘fans flames of racism, xenophobia’

(Jan. 30, 2017) — The following statement was issued Monday by Jeff Johnson, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO:

President Trump’s Executive Order on Friday de facto banning Muslims from certain Middle Eastern countries from entering/re-entering the country for 90 days went beyond the pale of common decency, human dignity, and further fans the flames of racism, xenophobia, and anti-Islamism that he thoughtlessly spewed during his campaign. Legal permanent residents, green card holders and vetted refugees from certain Muslim countries — only countries where the Trump Corporation has no business dealings — were detained at airports, refused entry, and in some cases, sent back to the country they had just arrived from. This reckless action further contributes to the rising attacks on Muslims and others in America. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports a dramatic rise in hate incidents over the past two years, now at 260,000 hate incidents a year. This hateful and shameful Executive Order was met by thousands protesting at airports across the country as well as an emergency stay against the Executive Order by a federal judge.

As union members and as a labor movement we stand with immigrants and refugees. We cannot and will not allow the president to pick us off one group at a time. Another leader did this in the 1930s and 1940s with horrific consequences.

America was built by immigrants and refugees and they will continue to play a part in the values upon which we define America.

