Urge our senators to oppose nominees Puzder, DeVos, Price

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 18, 2017) — As hearings continue for the President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to serve in his Cabinet — several of whom are clearly unfit for office — now is the time to weigh in with Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell (or the senators from your state) in opposition to some key nominees who could serious harm working families’ interests. Here are some of the online petitions and email campaigns set up by unions that make it easy to weigh in on against the confirmation of three of them.

Oppose Andrew Puzder for Labor Secretary (AFL-CIO) — Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder would be a disaster for working Americans. He’s railed against a meaningful increase in the minimum wage, opposed expanding overtime pay and supported replacing working people with machines. Of his Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants that were investigated for labor law complaints, 60% were found to have violated the law. Most of these complaints were for failure to pay workers minimum wage or overtime. Now, this guy could be in charge of enforcing our nation’s labor laws.

Oppose Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary (AFT)– Betsy DeVos is a billionaire who never attended public schools or sent her children to one. She is the most ideological, anti-public education nominee put forward since President Carter created a Cabinet-level Department of Education. We need to make sure the Senate hears loud and clear that Americans want an education secretary who supports and will strengthen public education so all children have great neighborhood schools, not one who’s determined to destroy it.

Oppose Tom Price for Health & Human Services Secretary (AFL-CIO) — President-elect Donald Trump promised that he wouldn’t change Medicare — but Tom Price, his pick for secretary of health and human services, has supported plans to replace Medicare with an underfunded voucher system and leave seniors overwhelmed by high costs on the private insurance market.