Document Women’s Marches by donating photos, video, signs

SEATTLE (Feb. 15, 2017) — The UW Libraries Special Collections is documenting and collecting items from the Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, Women’s / Womxn’s Marches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and British Columbia areas.

They are interested in your:

► Photographs and video of signs and crowd scenes. High-resolution files from DSLR cameras are preferred, but they will will accept camera phone images. Please review your images and edit out blurry or repetitive images. To make submissions, email Ann Lally, UW Libraries digital collections curator, and tell her your submissions are for the Women’s March documentation you read about in The Stand.

► Labor-related physical signs and flyers used in the march. Email me, UW Libraries Labor Archivist Conor Casey, to arrange for delivery pickup of your items. Signs without a labor focus can be sent to Anne Jenner, UW Libraries Pacific Northwest curator. Email her for details.

You will be required to sign a donor form for any materials given to the UW Libraries. This form allows future researchers to use your images or materials in books, documentaries, etc. If you have questions about the donor form or copyright, email Nicolette Bromberg, UW Libraries visual materials curator.

For general questions, email Ann Lally, UW Libraries digital collections curator.