McDermott workshop March 2 in Bellingham to benefit FUJ

BELLINGHAM — All union members, community supporters and the general public are invited to “Making the American Dream Real for Everyone,” a free interactive workshop presented by Mark McDermott, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Western Washington University’s Academic West Facility 204 in Bellingham.

This event is free, but it is also a fundraiser for Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ). After four years of organizing and winning the hearts and minds of the community, Familias Unidas is now in negotiations with Sakuma berry farms bargaining for a fair contract. Familias Unidas leaders will be on hand at the March 2 workshop to describe their struggle for farm worker justice and why community help is still crucial.

McDermott has dedicated his life to building greater economic, social and racial justice and peace at home and around the world. In the past four years, he has spoken to more than 13,400 people in 210 speeches, presentations and workshops in 17 states. His work is focused on inspiring, educating, and encouraging people to get organized, stand up and move our country toward to a brighter, more just and secure future for everyone. The audiences include labor organizations, congregations, faith-based organizations, seniors, human services providers, immigrant rights activists, students, community groups, and homeless advocates.

His March 2 workshop is hosted by the WWU Students for Farmworker Justice, Labor-Dem Work Group, and the Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, and is sponsored by the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters.

For more information, download the event flier or email labordemworkgroup@gmail.com.