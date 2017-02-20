MLKCLC hosting Leadership School at Labor Center Mar. 2-4

SEATTLE (Feb. 20, 2017) — Are you a union brother ready to take your shop steward skills to the next level? Do you know a union sister that would be an outstanding business representative?

The M.L. King County Labor Council is hosting its first Western Washington Leadership School on March 2-4, part of a suite of programs that the council is offering this year in its mission to develop new leaders and to sharpen the skills of leaders that are already established.

This intensive three-day program will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day — with a graduation program Saturday, March 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. — at the Labor Education and Research Center, South Seattle College – Georgetown Campus, 6737 Corson Ave. S. in Building C. The cost is $150 per person and includes all meals. Scholarships are available. Click here to register.

In this leadership program, participants will:

► Develop skills for labor leadership in their workplaces & communities, including public speaking, organizing, and campaign planning;

► Learn about current and historical situations facing the labor movement; and

► Socialize and build community with other union and community members.

The school will also include an introductory workshop offered by David Carpio of the AFL-CIO on Path to Power, a program for union members interested in running for office.

For more information, download the event flier or email kelly.coogan-gehr@seattlecolleges.edu.