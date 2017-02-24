Nabisco 600 Campus Program comes to Seattle on March 3

SEATTLE (Feb. 24, 2017) — In July 2015, Nabisco announced that it would lay off 320 employees, members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union. In total, Nabisco plans to lay off 600 union sisters and brothers, most of whom are African American and Latino and live in Chicago’s Southside.

All union members and community supporters are invited to come hear your Chicago sisters and brothers tell their story of community heartbreak and strategic worker galvanization on Friday, March 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Campus of South Seattle College, Building C, Room 122. Learn how you can support them in their fight back against corporate greed, outsourcing, and the global exploitation of working people.

As part of the highly successful Nabisco 600 Campus Program, these workers have traveled to college campuses across the country to educate and engage union members, college students, and community allies in authentic discussion about how workers and unions can respond to the stultifying and paralyzing impacts of globalization on U.S. workers in ways that protect and support the rights, dignity, and humanity of workers globally.

Unions, working people, and community groups in our region have a rich, powerful, and very deliberate history of fighting back against the negative impacts of neoliberal globalization. Attend this event on Friday, March 3 and show your solidarity with our Chicago sisters and brothers.

This event is part of the Western Washington Leadership School, co-sponsored by the WA LERC and the MLKCLC. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this Friday afternoon event. No RSVP is required. Any questions about the event can be directed to the Director of WA LERC, Kelly Coogan-Gehr, at kelly.coogan-gehr@seattlecolleges.edu or 206-934-6859.

Here is a video about the Nabisco 600 Campus Program that was produced by the Labor Education Service at the University of Minnesota.