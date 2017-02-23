Pajamas, music, dancing, love — and unions

Get discounted Pajama Game tickets; come early to talk about unions

SEATTLE (Feb. 23, 2017) — The Pajama Game is playing at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Join the Washington State Labor Council, Pacific Northwest Labor History Association and the Labor Archives for a community conversation about organized labor prior to the shows on Saturday, Feb. 25 or March 4.

The Pajama Game is set in the 1950’s, when union density was high, and the garment industry was highly organized. It’s based on the comic novel 7½ Cents by Richard Bissell and is a musical comedy about the workers in a pajama factory joining together to demand their fair share of the company’s profits. (See The Stranger’s rave review.)

At 7 p.m., an hour before the show begins, we’ll give a brief Show Talk presentation on how our struggles today relate to those depicted in the play. The Show Talk is free but we encourage you to also enjoy The Pajama Game. The 5th Avenue Theatre is offering discounted ticket prices to union members! See below for the link for your discounted tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, March 4, 7:00 PM

Presenters:

Pacific Northwest Labor History Association – Tom Lux

University of Washington Labor Archives – Crystal Rodgers and Conor Casey

Washington State Labor Council AFL-CIO – Lynne Dodson

Join us as we explore the legacy, and promise of the labor movement in Washington through a tour of the past and present roles unions play in vastly improving the lives of working people, their families, and their communities. As we face this trying period in our story, what do unions do to resist oppression and amplify the voices of working people? We’ll connect the universal themes in The Pajama Game to our current fight for social, racial and economic justice in our region.

Discounted Tickets for The Pajama Game and future 5th Avenue shows — Starting today, union members can purchase great tickets not only to The Pajama Game, but also to other upcoming shows at the 5th Avenue Theater. Save 25 percent on up to nine tickets to all locally produced shows and 20% on National Touring Productions. Click here to get your discounted tickets.

The remaining shows and dates for this season are as follows:

The Pajama Game — Today-March 5

The Secret Garden — April 14-May 6

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — June 8-July 2

Fun Home (National Tour of the Tony-Award Winning Best Musical) — July 11-30

This will allow you to access your discount landing page and self-service for tickets, up to nine (9) tickets. In addition to a discount in price, you also save 50% in service fees when you order online. Groups of 10 or more save even more in service fees, so please contact the 5th Avenue Theatre directly by phone or email, and they will be happy to give you their group discount.