Romance your way to a stronger America

(Feb. 13, 2017) — Why not give your valentine some union-made sweets this Feb. 14, toast your love with champagne that carries a union label, or touch up your pheromones a bit with some smell-good union-made scents?

It turns out there are many union-made treats you can give out on Valentine’s Day. The iconic Necco candy Sweethearts Conversation Hearts are made by members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM).

Here are some more products made by union members, as compiled by our friends at Labor 411, the union business directory from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Chocolate and Candy



♥ Ghirardelli Chocolate

♥ Hershey’s Hugs and Kisses

♥ Russell Stover

♥ See’s Candies

♥ Sweethearts Conversation Hearts

Bubbly

♥ Andre

♥ JFJ

♥ Tott’s

♥ Wycliff

Flowers

♥ Albertsons

♥ Vons

♥ Pavillions

♥ Gelson’s

♥ Ralph’s

♥ Safeway

Wine

♥ Almaden

♥ C.K. Mondavi

♥ Charles Krug

♥ Chateau Ste. Michelle

♥ Franzia

♥ Gallo of Sonoma

♥ Livingston Cellars

♥ Turning Leaf

♥ Weibel

Smell Good

♥ Avon

♥ Hugo Boss

♥ Old Spice

♥ Pierre Cardin

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.