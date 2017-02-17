Stand up, be heard at actions next week

Rally in Olympia on Monday, outside GOP offices the rest of the week

(Feb. 17, 2017) — Were you energized by the post-inauguration Women’s Marches? Are you fired up about what’s happening in Olympia and Washington, D.C.? Do you want to add your voice to the thousands who are demonstrating in SUPPORT of public education and quality public services in Washington state, or AGAINST congressional efforts to target immigrants and take away access to health care?

Next week is your opportunity to be heard!

The action begins with a major rally in Olympia and continues with rallies outside congressional Republican offices during the recess week to demand they protect all Washington families from attacks on health care and immigrants. (GOP Reps. Dave Reichert, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Jaime Herrera Beutler, and Dan Newhouse are refusing to schedule any town halls or other public meetings during their week at home.)

All union members and community supporters are urged to participate in the following important actions:

MONDAY, Feb. 20 (Presidents Day) in OLYMPIA — Equity Rally 2017 will begin at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol to tell state legislators that we demand a fully funded education system AND the full funding of other critical state services. Organized by the Equity in Education Coalition and strongly supported by AFT Washington, this rally will include educators, trade unionists, healthcare workers, transportation specialists, parents, students, retirees, and many others forming a human chain around the Capitol. Then participants will disperse to lobby their legislators. See the event poster and its Facebook page. AFT Washington has a number of buses going down the I-5 corridor if you need a ride. Click here for details. For more info or to confirm space, email AFT’s Sandra Toussaint or Richard Burton.

TUESDAY, Feb. 21 in VANCOUVER — Rally outside Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office to urge her to protect all Washingtonians from the administration’s attack on immigrant families and health care. It begins at 11 a.m. at Howard House, Officer’s Row, 750 Anderson Street #B, Vancouver.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22 in YAKIMA — Rally outside Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office in Yakima to urge him to protect all Washingtonians from the administration’s attack on immigrant families and health care. It begins at 11 a.m. at 402 E. Yakima Ave.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23 in ISSAQUAH — Rally outside Rep. Dave Reichert’s office to urge him to protect all Washingtonians from the administration’s attack on immigrant families and health care. It begins at 11 a.m. at 22605 SE 56th St. #130, Issaquah.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23 in SPOKANE — Rally outside Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ office to urge her to protect all Washingtonians from the administration’s attack on immigrant families and health care. It begins at 11 a.m. at 10 N. Post St., Suite 625, in Spokane.

Union members should wear their colors and bring banners to these events.