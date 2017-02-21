Tell AT&T: Keep good jobs here in America

The following is a message from AFL-CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre:

(Feb. 21, 2017) — This month, 21,000 working people at AT&T’s wireless division voted to authorize a strike. It wasn’t an easy choice.

No one wants to go on strike, but they needed to send a message to AT&T because the company is demanding workers do more work for less. Despite making $13 billion in profits last year — and record profits in its wireless division — AT&T has cut more than 8,000 call center jobs and outsourced many of those jobs to low-wage countries.

The company is refusing to stop outsourcing jobs and demanding cuts to benefits. We cannot allow this blatant corporate greed to go unchecked.

AT&T’s greed is bad news not only for workers at the company, but for our communities. If AT&T executives are able to get away with this, it will embolden other corporate CEOs to do the same.

AT&T was able to turn a massive profit last year because of the hard work and quality service of retail store workers, call centers representatives and technicians. Instead of sharing in the profits, AT&T seems determined to continue to keep the big compensation packages flowing to its executives, while forcing working people to sacrifice more and more.

Not only do company executives want free rein to outsource more jobs, but they want to force employees to pay more for medical benefits, cut retirement benefits and even reduce employee sick time. Not on our watch.

