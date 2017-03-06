AT&T Mobility workers to rally on Thursday

SEATTLE — Union members and community supporters of fair wages and job security are urged to join AT&T Mobility workers represented by the Communications Workers of America as they rally for a fair contract at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 outside the AT&T Mobility store in Century Square, 1501 4th Ave. in Seattle. (Download and share an event flier.)

Some 21,000 workers at AT&T Mobility (formerly Cingular) across the country who work in customer service, telesales, retail, technical support and other positions have been working under an expired contract since Feb. 11. That contract can be terminated with 72 hours’ notice.

These CWA members have made it clear that they are fighting back against AT&T’s attempt to hurt their jobs and families by closing retail stores and shifting work to authorized dealers, cutting commissions, moving call center jobs overseas, and other actions. The 21,000 Mobility members covered by the union’s “orange contract” voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t reached. (Get the latest updates on bargaining here.)