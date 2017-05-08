Celebrate Mom, support good union jobs

The following is from the AFL-CIO:

You have no excuse for waiting until the last minute to find a nice gift for Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14) that also carries the union label. Our friends at Labor 411, the union business directory from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, can help you out.

If you want to go the traditional route with some top-of-the-line chocolates, take a look at these from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).

Chocolates

► Ghirardelli

► Hershey’s

► Russell Stover

► See’s Candies

If she deserves a little pampering, try health and beauty products made by UFCW and UAW members.

Beauty Products

► Caress skin care

► Dove beauty care

► L’Oréal

► Revlon

Union Plus members also receive a 25% discount on flowers from Teleflora or gift baskets from GiftTree. Or buy a bouquet at:

Flowers

► Albertsons

► Safeway

► Fred Meyer

► QFC

► Vons

► Pavillions

► Gelson’s

► Ralph’s

Download this flier for more ideas, including union-made champagne.