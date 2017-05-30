Meet Manka at kickoff event on June 17

Union member volunteers are needed in critical State Senate race

KIRKLAND — A critical election this fall for state senator in the 45th Legislative District — which includes Kirkland, Sammamish, Duvall and surrounding King County communities — could break the gridlock in Olympia that has stymied progress on funding public education, tax break accountability, infrastructure, voting rights, family leave, and many other critical working families issues.

Democrat Manka Dhingra, a King County Prosecutor and PTA Mom, has been endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a fast-growing list of unions, elected officials, community organizations and progressive groups. She is running against Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, a young protege of Washington’s most conservative member of Congress, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-5th).

If Manka Dhingra wins this election, there will be a new pro-worker majority in the State Senate, where labor-supported legislation routinely has been killed in recent years — often without so much as a hearing.

That’s why the WSLC is once again rolling out its Labor Neighbor grassroots political action program, so union members can explain to fellow union members in the 45th LD why Manka Dhingra has earned labor’s support. That means volunteers are needed for neighborhood walks, postcard-writing parties, phone banks, and other Labor Neighbor efforts. Even if you live outside the 45th district, you can help in that area and/or at phone banks scheduled throughout the state.

Please join the WSLC and its affiliated unions for the Labor Neighbor kickoff event, a Grassroots Political Training, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Lake Washington Education Association office at 10604 NE 38th Pl #212 in Kirkland. You’ll meet Manka, learn more about the election itself, and get training to hone your advocacy skills and learn how you can make a difference in this race. (Download and share the event flier.)

Questions? Email the WSLC’s April Sims or call her at 253-441-5113.