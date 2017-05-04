What works now? If people lead, political leaders will follow

By STAN SORSCHER

OLYMPIA (May 4, 2017) — Donald Trump’s first few disorienting months leave many people wondering what governing looks like any more. It’s time to look away from the political spectacle, and take a deep breath.

► The purpose of our economy is to raise our standard of living. Here, “standard” applies to our community and our country.

► We value opportunity and fairness, stronger communities, shared prosperity, and investment in the future.

► All work has dignity.

► We are each other’s co-workers, neighbors, friends, relatives, and customers. We all do better when we all do better. My well-being depends on your well-being.