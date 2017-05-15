The Stand

WSLC endorses Dhingra, Saldaña, Kuderer, Slatter in special elections

(May 15, 2017) — At last week’s quarterly meeting of the Washington Sate Labor Council, AFL-CIO Executive Board, officers voted to endorse several candidates running in special legislative elections this fall.

The state’s largest labor organization, representing the interests of some 450,000 rank-and-file union members in Washington, recommends the following candidates for election:

LD 37 Senate — Rebecca Saldaña

LD 45 Senate — Manka Dhingra

LD 48 Senate — Patty Kuderer

LD 48 Representative — Vandana Slatter

In the coming months, the WSLC will be discussing important legislative issues with union members in those districts and explaining why these endorsed candidates have earned labor’s support. Manka Shingra’s race in the 45th Legislative District is especially important because her election would create a worker-friendly majority in the Senate and may end the partisan legislative logjam that has stymied progressive legislation in recent years.

For information on labor-endorsed candidates in this fall’s county, city and municipal elections, contact your area Central Labor Council.

