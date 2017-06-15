Day of Action against shutdown on June 22

OLYMPIA — As the Washington State Legislature’s second overtime session begins to wind down, and talk of a state government shutdown starting on July 1 heats up with thousands of state employees receiving layoff warning notices, the All In For Action coalition is hosting

Mark your calendars and RSVP to join the Day of Action to Prevent a State Government Shutdown on Thursday, June 22 at the following locations:

FEDERAL WAY — 11 a.m. to noon at Celebration Park, 1101 S 324th St. Get details and RSVP.

KIRKLAND — 4 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Park, 111 Waverly Way. Get details and RSVP.

LAKEWOOD –Noon to 1 p.m. at Western State Hospital, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Get details and RSVP.

PUYALLUP — 2 to 3 p.m. at Puyallup City Hall, 330 3rd St SW. Get details and RSVP.

The All In For Action coalition, which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is comprised of 50 organizations committed to cleaning up Washington’s upside-down tax code and fully funding essential services in Washington state.