Deal to avert shutdown reached ‘in principle’

UPDATE (10:30 a.m., June 28, 2017) – The (Everett) Herald reports that Republicans agreed to fund the state employee contracts in the tentative budget deal — which has yet to be released publicly — in exchange for changes in state employees’ collective bargaining process to improve “transparency.”

► Today from the (Everett) Herald — Lawmakers to shine more light on state worker contracts — One of the last pieces of the budget puzzle snapped into place Tuesday, sealed in Republican support for funding new state worker contracts. It came when Democratic and Republican senators, and Gov. Jay Inslee agreed on a new bill giving lawmakers a better view of and louder voice in the process of negotiating collective bargaining agreements with state employee unions.

BREAKING (9:40 a.m. – June 28, 2017) — The following was issued by Governor Jay Inslee this morning: