Deal to avert shutdown reached ‘in principle’

UPDATE (10:30 a.m., June 28, 2017) – The (Everett) Herald reports that Republicans agreed to fund the state employee contracts in the tentative budget deal — which has yet to be released publicly — in exchange for changes in state employees’ collective bargaining process to improve “transparency.”
► Today from the (Everett) Herald — Lawmakers to shine more light on state worker contracts — One of the last pieces of the budget puzzle snapped into place Tuesday, sealed in Republican support for funding new state worker contracts. It came when Democratic and Republican senators, and Gov. Jay Inslee agreed on a new bill giving lawmakers a better view of and louder voice in the process of negotiating collective bargaining agreements with state employee unions.
BREAKING (9:40 a.m. – June 28, 2017) — The following was issued by Governor Jay Inslee this morning:
House and Senate budget negotiators reported to Gov. Jay Inslee this morning that they have reached an agreement in principle on the 2017-2019 biennial operating budget. The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year.
That would avoid a partial shutdown of state government.
The agreement covers spending and resource levels. More details will be available after the four legislative caucuses are briefed on the agreement.
Short URL: http://www.thestand.org/?p=58933
Comments are closed