Familias Unidas announces tentative deal with Sakuma Bros.

The following statement is from Familias Unidas por la Justicia:

BURLINGTON (June 12, 2017) — Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent and indigenous farm worker union with more than 500 members based in Burlington, Wash., is excited to announce that after a long struggle we have reached a tentative agreement with Sakuma Bros Berry Farm on a collective bargaining agreement. The tentative agreement was reached June 10 at 7 p.m.

This is a great victory for all our members that harvest berries at Sakuma Farms and we are ready to start the berry season later this month with full collective bargaining rights in place.

The tentative collective bargaining agreement will be submitted to the members for a ratification vote this coming week. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Skagit County’s largest berry producer, Sakuma Bros. Berry Farm.

For more information about FUJ, visit its website or Facebook page.