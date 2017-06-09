Rally against racist anti-Muslim group on Saturday in Seattle

SEATTLE (June 9, 2017) — After the horrific murders of two passengers and the serious injury of a third who attempted to intervene in the assault of two young women of color by a white supremacist on a Portland commuter rail line on May 26, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 757 issued a statement vowing to “continue to strengthen our relationship with anti-racist, anti-fascist organizations throughout Oregon.” ATU 757 and many other labor unions participated in a counterprotest against an “alt-right” gathering there just a few days later.

Seattle-area union members and a wide range of organizations opposed to racist hate groups have the opportunity to join a similar counter-protest on Saturday, June 10 when the far-right Islamophobic group Act for America plans to hold a so-called “Rally Against Sharia” in Seattle. Originally scheduled for Portland, organizers moved the rally location to Seattle and invited other right-wing racist groups to join them. Join the protest against this anti-Muslim rally by gathering at 9 a.m. at Occidental Park, 117 S. Washington St.

Organizers say will be a “united, discplined, loud and peaceful march to where the anti-Muslim rally at City Hall. For more information, click here.

Let’s show them that Seattle stands against racism and Islamophobia. An injury to one is an injury to all!