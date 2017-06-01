Rally against Trumpcare outside Cathy’s Bellevue fundraiser today

BELLEVUE (June 1, 2017) — The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office last week confirmed that Trumpcare is a disaster. The bill would eliminate health care coverage for 23 million Americans so that Republicans can give their wealthy backers a $662 billion tax cut. The details are so bad that House Republicans rushed to approve the bill before the estimates were even released.

In Washington state, only one member of Congress voted for the bill: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. She is a six-term Republican representing Spokane and surrounding counties in Eastern Washington. She is also one of the most powerful members of the House Republican leadership. And just weeks after voting to gut the Affordable Care Act to give a $662 billion tax cut to the rich, McMorris Rodgers is coming to Bellevue TODAY (Thursday, June 1) for a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser.

TAKE A STAND — FUSE Washington and the Hear Our Voices coalition invite all union members and health care supporters to rally outside her fundraiser and hold her accountable for her vote for Trumpcare. It will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 10500 NE 8th St in Bellevue (near the corner of

McMorris Rodgers’ richest donors are throwing her a thank-you party in Bellevue while her constituents wonder how they’ll afford health care. She and every member of Congress who voted to repeal the ACA need to see that advocates for accesible, affordable health care are not going away.