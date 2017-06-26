Rally Tuesday to tell Amazon: Pay fair share, stop shutdown

SEATTLE — There are just five days left for the Washington State Legislature to agree on the 2017-19 budget before much of the state government shuts down on July 1. This extended political stare-down is costing precious taxpayer dollars and also costing tens of thousands of families of public employees their piece of mind as state workers receive pink slips warning of impending layoff.

Meanwhile, as legislators argue about the fairest way to fund public schools and essential services, some major profitable corporations in Washington are not paying their share, shifting the responsibility to fund government to working people and small businesses. Amazon is one of them, paying an effective tax rate — which includes all local, state and federal taxes — of only 13 percent. That is less than half the average effective tax rate of S&P 500 companies.

TAKE A STAND! — Washington Federation of State Employees Local 304 and other supporters of schools and services in Washington will rally outside Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, 410 Terry Ave. N., starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The message: Stop the shutdown by taxing corporate profits and the wealthy. If you are a state worker holding a pink slip, WFSE Local 304 invites you to bring it to the rally and burn it! For more information, download the rally flier.

Participants will also be supporting workers at SIS Security, Amazon’s security contractor, who are trying to win fair wages, fundamental workplace rights, and an end to unfair religious practices on the job.

For more information, email WFSE Local 304 Secretary Steve Hoffman or call him at 206-915-1910. For information and ways to support SIS workers, contact SEIU Local 6 at 206-448-7348.