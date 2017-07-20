GOP kills infrastructure jobs, Trump revives Trumpcare, NAFTA 2

Thursday, July 20, 2017

THIS WASHINGTON



► In today’s Olympian — No fix for water rights ruling — and no construction budget — expected before lawmakers adjourn — Washington state lawmakers appeared as if they would adjourn for the year Thursday without resolving a dispute over water rights, as well as without passing a construction budget that would pay for about $4 billion in projects across the state. With water-rights negotiations falling apart, no vote was expected Thursday on a new two-year capital budget, which pays for construction projects. Republican leaders who control the state Senate have said they won’t approve the construction budget without a long-term fix for the water-rights issue.

LOCAL

► In today’s (Longview) Daily News — Coal terminal gets first permit from county — Millennium says it has entered a “new phase” in its five-year effort to build one of North America’s biggest coal terminals after Cowlitz County officials issued the first permit needed for the $680 million project. Cowlitz County Building and Planning officials confirmed Wednesday that they’ve issued a Critical Areas Permit, the first of eight permits the company needs from the county.

TRUMPCARE



► From The Hill — CBO: ObamaCare repeal without replace would cost 32 million insurance — Repealing ObamaCare without a replacement would result in 32 million people losing their insurance in the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

► From The Hill — After Trump scolding, Senate to try again on ObamaCare repeal and replace — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is restarting ObamaCare repeal and replace negotiations following a White House meeting between a scolding President Trump and the Senate GOP conference.

► From HuffPost — Protesters swarm the Capitol days after Obamacare repeal falls again — Although Obamacare repeal appears to be down for the count, Democratic leaders encouraged activists to keep up the pressure at a rally outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Speaking at a rally of public school teachers and nurses organized by the American Federation of Teachers labor union, Democratic lawmakers mixed joy over the Senate GOP bill’s apparent defeat with an appeal for vigilance.

► From The Hill — How Medicaid brought down TrumpCare (by Brendan Williams) — Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have failed, largely because their legislation did so much more. In their hubris they sought to also dismantle the traditional Medicaid that predated the law by 45 years, something Speaker Paul Ryan had admitted was a dream since his fraternity kegger days.

THAT WASHINGTON

► From The Hill — NAFTA revamp talks will start next month in Washington — The first round of negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are set for next month in Washington, D.C. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday that talks with Mexico and Canada are slated for Aug. 16-20 in the nation’s capital.

► In today’s NY Times — John McCain has brain cancer, senator’s office says — McCain, 80, has a glioblastoma, one of the most common but also one of the most malignant brain tumors. It can be treated with chemotherapy and radiation, but medical experts said it almost always grows back. His office said McCain would decide when to return to the Senate as he consults with his medical advisers.

► In today’s Washington Post — Sessions plans to stay on as attorney general despite Trump’s criticism — Jeff Sessions said he had the “honor of serving as attorney general,” and planned “to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.” The remarks came after President Trump said he would not have picked Sessions for the job had he known the former senator would recuse himself from the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

NATIONAL

► In the Indianapolis Star — Carrier lays off first 300 employees on 6-month anniversary of Trump’s presidency — Carrier Corp. plans to eliminate 338 jobs at its Indianapolis furnace factory Thursday — and the timing is likely to raise some eyebrows. The previously announced layoffs coincide, to the day, with the six-month anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidency. They are part of a deal Trump struck with the company in December to prevent deeper job cuts at the plant.

► From HuffPost — Trump’s favorite motorcycle company is cutting manufacturing jobs — Harley-Davidson is planning on cutting 180 manufacturing jobs at its plants in Milwaukee and Kansas City, Missouri. The layoffs come at an awkward time for President Donald Trump, whose administration is highlighting products manufactured in the United States during what it has dubbed “Made in America” week at the White House.

