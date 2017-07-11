Amid threats, please support Casa Latina

SEATTLE (July 11, 2017) — Casa Latina is a nonprofit organization that empowers Latino immigrants through educational and economic opportunities, including day labor employment, English language classes, workplace safety and job skills training, leadership development, and community organizing around issues of public policy that affect immigrant workers.

A recent study found that Casa Latina, and similar worker centers all across the country, are a triple threat to poverty: they offer hardworking individuals more jobs, more money, and more justice. For example, workers at Casa Latina were paid up to 25% more than those seeking employment in the street.

Casa Latina, an organization affiliated with the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, was recently featured on KOMO News. Amid new threats of detention and deportation, the report found that Casa Latina is helping ease immigrants’ fears in Western Washington.

Casa Latina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Also, make plans to attend their En Camino annual gala on Saturday, Oct. 7. You’ll hear from keynote speaker State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and:



