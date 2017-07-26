Attend Saturday’s Block Party for Manka

The following announcement is from the Washington State Labor Council’s Labor Neighbor program:

BOTHELL — All union members and their families are invited to attend a BYOB (Bring Your Own Ballot) Labor-Community Block Party, a joint Washington State Labor Council/AFL-CIO and Washington Federation of State Employees/AFSCME barbecue and canvass for labor-endorsed State Senate candidate Manka Dhingra, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 29 at the IUOE Local 302 Hall, 18701 120th Ave. NE in Bothell.

Bring your Primary Election ballot, fill it out to support union-backed candidates, and most importantly, vote in the Primary!

This year, union members and their community supporters have an opportunity to take back the State Senate from the one-vote anti-worker majority, and put the power back in the hands of senators who support working families. Manka Dhingra, a King County prosecutor, is labor’s endorsed Senate candidate in the 45th Legislative District that includes Kirkland, Woodinville, Duvall, Sammamish and parts in between. She is a proven pro-worker leader we can trust to end the gridlock in Olympia, reinvest in our schools and health care, and help create an economy that works for everyone.

Attend Saturday’s family-friendly event for some good food and entertainment, meet Manka, and then take action with a brief neighborhood canvass to break the political stalemate in Olympia.

RSVP or get more information by emailing April Sims or calling her at 206-281-8901.