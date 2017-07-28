Buy union-made back-to-school supplies

(July 28, 2017) — We know, it’s still July. But stores are already setting up their back-to-school sales for parents to purchase supplies that their students will need for the academic year that begins in the fall. When you do your shopping, make sure you buy school supplies that are union-made in America!

Here is a list, courtesy of the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department:

Acco brand products:

Five Star school supplies and organizational gear

Mead school supplies

Roaring Spring paper products:

Modern Jen journals and folders

Construction paper

Poster Board

Drawing pads

Sketch books

Compositions notebooks

Wire-bound notebooks

Binders and portfolios

Index cards

Envelopes

Folders

Boise paper products:

Boise X-9

Business Choice

Flagship

Office Depot

FasCopy

Xerographics

USA Xerographics

Grand and Toy

W.B. Mason

Pacon brand products:

Art1st drawing/sketch Pads

Array card stock & bond paper

Art Street construction paper

Bordette Decorative Border

Classroom Keepers storage

Colorwave tagboard

Corobuff 3D decorative backgrounds

Decorol Art Roll paper

Ecology recycled paper

Ella Bella photography backdrops

Fadeless Paper

Flameless Paper

GoWrite! dry erase pads

Kaleidoscope colored paper

Little Fingers construction paper

Neon fluorescent-colored paper products

Peacock colored paper products

Plast’r Craft modeling material

The Present-It easel pads

Rainbow Colored Kraft duo-finish paper

Riverside construction paper

Spectra ArtKraft duo-finish paper

Spectra Art Tissue tissue paper

Spectra Glitter

Trait-tex yarn

Tru-Ray construction paper

Master Lock:

1500 Series

Classroom supplies:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Kleenex tissues

Puffs Tissues

