Buy union-made back-to-school supplies

(July 28, 2017) — We know, it’s still July. But stores are already setting up their back-to-school sales for parents to purchase supplies that their students will need for the academic year that begins in the fall. When you do your shopping, make sure you buy school supplies that are union-made in America!
Here is a list, courtesy of the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department:
Acco brand products:
Five Star school supplies and organizational gear
Mead school supplies
Roaring Spring paper products:
Modern Jen journals and folders
Construction paper
Poster Board
Drawing pads
Sketch books
Compositions notebooks
Wire-bound notebooks
Binders and portfolios
Index cards
Envelopes
Folders
Boise paper products:
Boise X-9
Business Choice
Flagship
Office Depot
FasCopy
Xerographics
USA Xerographics
Grand and Toy
W.B. Mason
Pacon brand products:
Art1st drawing/sketch Pads
Array card stock & bond paper
Art Street construction paper
Bordette Decorative Border
Classroom Keepers storage
Colorwave tagboard
Corobuff 3D decorative backgrounds
Decorol Art Roll paper
Ecology recycled paper
Ella Bella photography backdrops
Fadeless Paper
Flameless Paper
GoWrite! dry erase pads
Kaleidoscope colored paper
Little Fingers construction paper
Neon fluorescent-colored paper products
Peacock colored paper products
Plast’r Craft modeling material
The Present-It easel pads
Rainbow Colored Kraft duo-finish paper
Riverside construction paper
Spectra ArtKraft duo-finish paper
Spectra Art Tissue tissue paper
Spectra Glitter
Trait-tex yarn
Tru-Ray construction paper
Master Lock:
1500 Series
Classroom supplies:
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
Kleenex tissues
Puffs Tissues
The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.
