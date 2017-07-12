Join climate campaign for a ‘just transition’

Alliance events set for Thursday in Everett, Olympia; on July 27 in Seattle

The Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy is the coalition of individuals, businesses, and more than 170 organizations in Washington state dedicated to addressing the climate crisis, strengthening our economy by creating family-wage jobs, and reducing racial inequality. The Alliance — which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a number of other unions — is building momentum for a strong, broad and inclusive movement to tackle this challenge.

“Taking the Lead on Climate Change” kickoff events are being scheduled throughout the state to discuss what the Alliance

Thursday, July 13 in EVERETT — Join us from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Ave. RSVP and share the Facebook event.

Thursday, July 13 in OLYMPIA — Join us from 7 to 8 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade: 300 5th Ave. SW. RSVP on Facebook here!

Thursday, July 27 in SEATTLE — Join us from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival St. RSVP on Facebook.

With the federal government pulling out of the Paris Accord, budgets slashed at the Environmental Protection Agency, and funding for social safety nets in jeopardy, there couldn’t be a more urgent time for equitable climate action that protects all of us, especially the communities most impacted by climate change.

But to change everything, it’ll take everyone.

Attend one of these events and learn more about the campaign, including how you can become a Climate Action Steward. You can be one of the thousands of Washington volunteers committing to tackle climate change while ensuring a “just transition” that secures jobs and livelihoods as we shift to a sustainable clean-energy economy. (You don’t need to attend one of the kickoff events to become a Climate Action Steward. You can volunteer today!)

For more information about the Alliance, visit its website or like its Facebook page.