Register for Aug. 4 workshop on safety, health organizing

SEATTLE — Union leaders, staff and activists: Put another tool in your organizing toolbox. Learn how you can use workplace safety and health to involve workers and build your organizing campaign.

Register now for “Using Workplace Safety and Health as an Organizing Tool,” a daylong workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at South Seattle College, Georgetown Campus, 6737 Corson Ave. S., Building C Room 122. The $25 registration fee includes materials and lunch. Download the workshop flier for details.

Don’t miss any organizing opportunity. Safety and health is great organizing tool. You can deal with safety and health issues without being an expert. Creative struggles for workplace health and safety will energize your organizing efforts. This is a non-technical approach focusing on involving and mobilizing workers — not OSHA enforcement or regulations.

To register for this workshop, email Kelly Coogan-Gehr or call her at 206-934-6859. If you have any questions about the training or workplace safety in general, email Jay Herzmark or call him at 206-947-7012.

The workshop is based on a program developed by the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health Organizing Group, the AFL-CIO Safety and Health Departments, and the National Labor College. It is sponsored by the Washington State Labor Council and the Washington State Labor Education and Research Center.