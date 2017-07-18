The Stand

WSLC 2017 Convention begins today in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (June 18, 2017) — AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 Convention of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, this morning at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. Hundreds of delegates representing unions across the state will also hear from Governor Jay Inslee, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, among others, as the state’s largest labor organization begins its annual convention that runs through Thursday.

The Entire Staff of The Stand is at the confab and will be reporting on the action. Follow The Stand on Twitter and, for those of you who are in Vancouver representing your unions, use #WSLC2017 to share your updates and pics. Here is the CONVENTION  AGENDA for the 2017 WSLC Convention. Times are subject to change.

Under the theme “Resist. Persist.” the 2017 WSLC Convention will  include educational workshops focused on organized labor’s efforts to resist the Trump administration’s anti-working family agenda and persist with successful efforts in Washington state to achieve social justice and more broadly shared prosperity.

The WSLC, a state federation of the AFL-CIO, is the largest union organization in the state, representing the interests of more than 600 union locals and councils with approximately 450,000 rank-and-file members.

