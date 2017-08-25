Buy union: Support good jobs as you celebrate Labor Day

The following is from Labor 411:

Labor Day is the unofficial end of Summer, and it shouldn’t take a lot of… er… labor to make it one to remember. There are plenty of ways to commemorate the holiday, from enjoying a parade and chilling at the beach to hanging around the campfire and grilling at home. No matter what you choose to do, you’ll need some supplies to keep cool, and nothing is cooler than buying items made by ethical companies who treat their workers with respect through good wages and benefits. Stock up and enjoy your Labor Day. (Download the PDF.)

Quench Your Thirst:

Barq’s Root Beer

Coca-Cola

Crystal Springs Water

Dr. Pepper

Hawaiian Punch

Pepsi

Sprite

With a Little Kick:

Bass Pale Ale

Boone’s Farm

Bud and Bud Light

Coors Light

Franzia

Gallo

Killian’s Irish Red

Land Shark Lager

Mad River Brewing Jamaican Red

Miller Genuine Draft

Sam Adams

Don’t Throw Shade on Staying in the Shade:

AFL-CIO Union Made Hats

All American Clothing Co. Caps

The American Time Companies Headwear

Bayside Headwear

Carhartt Headwear

Ethix Merch Headwear

Filson Caps

Image Pointe Headwear

Labor Notes Knit Caps

Stacy Adams Fedoras & Caps

For the complete list go, see our online directory at Labor411.org.

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.