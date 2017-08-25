Buy union: Support good jobs as you celebrate Labor Day

The following is from Labor 411:
Labor Day is the unofficial end of Summer, and it shouldn’t take a lot of… er… labor to make it one to remember. There are plenty of ways to commemorate the holiday, from enjoying a parade and chilling at the beach to hanging around the campfire and grilling at home. No matter what you choose to do, you’ll need some supplies to keep cool, and nothing is cooler than buying items made by ethical companies who treat their workers with respect through good wages and benefits. Stock up and enjoy your Labor Day. (Download the PDF.)
Quench Your Thirst:
Barq’s Root Beer
Coca-Cola
Crystal Springs Water
Dr. Pepper
Hawaiian Punch
Pepsi
Sprite
With a Little Kick:
Bass Pale Ale
Boone’s Farm
Bud and Bud Light
Coors Light
Franzia
Gallo
Killian’s Irish Red
Land Shark Lager
Mad River Brewing Jamaican Red
Miller Genuine Draft
Sam Adams
Don’t Throw Shade on Staying in the Shade:
AFL-CIO Union Made Hats
All American Clothing Co. Caps
The American Time Companies Headwear
Bayside Headwear
Carhartt Headwear
Ethix Merch Headwear
Filson Caps
Image Pointe Headwear
Labor Notes Knit Caps
Stacy Adams Fedoras & Caps
For the complete list go, see our online directory at Labor411.org.
The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.
