Alliance for Jobs & Clean Energy campaign kickoffs continue

The Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy is the coalition of individuals, businesses, and more than 170 organizations in Washington state dedicated to addressing the climate crisis, strengthening our economy by creating family-wage jobs, and reducing racial inequality. The Alliance — which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a number of other unions — is building momentum for a strong, broad and inclusive movement to tackle this challenge.

The Alliance

Tuesday, Aug. 29 in ANACORTES — Join the Alliance from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St. RSVP on Facebook.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 in VANCOUVER — Join the Alliance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St Lukes, 426 E Fourth Plain Blvd. in Vancouver. RSVP on Facebook.

Thursday, Aug. 31 in SHORELINE — Join the Alliance from 6 to 8 p.m. at at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave North. RSVP on Facebook.

Thursday, Aug. 31 in YAKIMA — Join the Alliance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Laborers Hall, 507 S. 3rd St. in Yakima. RSVP on Facebook.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 in EVERETT — Everett Meet-Up Event at 6 p.m. at Bob’s Burgers and Brew, 1611 SE Everett Mall Way.

Sunday, Sept. 17 in SEATTLE — Seattle Climate Justice Steward Training at 10 a.m. at the Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Ave South.

With the federal government pulling out of the Paris Accord, budgets slashed at the Environmental Protection Agency, and funding for social safety nets in jeopardy, there couldn’t be a more urgent time for equitable climate action that protects all of us, especially the communities most impacted by climate change.

But to change everything, it’ll take everyone.

Attend one of these events and learn more about the campaign, including how you can become a Climate Action Steward. You can be one of the thousands of Washington volunteers committing to tackle climate change while ensuring a “just transition” that secures jobs and livelihoods as we shift to a sustainable clean-energy economy. (You don’t need to attend one of the kickoff events to become a Climate Action Steward. You can volunteer today!)

For more information about the Alliance, visit its website or like its Facebook page.