Celebrate the American worker on Sept. 4

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 4.

This is a day to recognize and honor the achievements of America’s working people. As this Labor Day message sponsored by the Snohomish County Labor Council explains, “It is appropriate that the nation pay tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom and leadership: the American worker.”

In 2017, this annual celebration comes at a critical time for our nation. Collective action is on the rise — yet so are the attacks on our pay, health care, retirement security, and rights on the job. Therefore as the regional labor councils across Washington state host their annual Labor Day celebrations, in addition to enjoying fellowship with fellow union families, it is important to reflect on the best ways working people can come together to build an economy that works for all of us.

All union members and their families in Washington state are invited and encouraged to join in the following activities on Labor Day:

BELLINGHAM — The Northwest Washington Central Labor Council invites all union members and their families to a Labor Day Picnic from Noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 at the NWCLC, 1700 N State St. in Bellingham. Get details.

CASTLE ROCK — The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council invites union members and their families to attend their Labor Day Picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 at Toutle River RV Park, 168 Dwight Road (Exit 52 off I-5), in Castle Rock. Get details.

CENTRALIA — The Thurston-Lewis-Mason Counties Labor Council invites union members and their families to its annual Labor Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 at Washington Park, 100 S. Pearl St., Centralia, WA, 98531. Get details.

KENNEWICK — The Southeast Washington Central Labor Council invites the public to join them for the 6th Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — with free lunch served 11-1 — at the Columbia Park Main Stage in Kennewick. Get details.

LAKEWOOD — The Pierce County Central Labor Council invites all area union members and their families to a Labor Day Picnic from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 at Fort Steilacoom State Park, 8717 87th Avenue SW in Lakewood. Get details.

TUKWILA — The annual M.L. King County Labor Council Labor Day Cookout and PSLA fundraiser is on the move again! This year it will be Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. South. Get details.

TACOMA — In addition to the picnic in Lakewood, the Pierce County Central Labor Council invites community leaders and labor supporters to a short Ralph Chaplin memorial ceremony at the gravesite of longtime labor activist, poet, author and songwriter on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 70th St. West in Tacoma. Get details.