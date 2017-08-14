Charlottesville: Only two sides on racism, right and wrong

(Aug. 14, 2017) — The following statement was issued by Jeff Johnson, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO:

On behalf of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO we want to send our condolences to the families of Heather Heyer and the two police officers who died in Saturday’s terrorist attack by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as the 19 individuals injured in the attack. We also want to honor the bravery of Ms. Heyer and all of those who stood up against the hatred, bigotry and violence of the white nationalists.

There is no place in the United States of America for these racist and supremacist beliefs. Once again, the president is wrong — there are not “many sides” to this violence and hatred. There is only the moral courage of those who stand up against racism and white supremacy and there is the hatred and violence of white supremacy. Only two sides, right and wrong. It is time for us all to choose sides. Labor chooses the side that condemns racism and white supremacy in all of its forms.