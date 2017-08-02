How labor’s candidates fared on Tuesday

(August 2, 2017) — Tuesday’s Primary Election results in the critical 45th Legislative District race that will determine which party controls Washington’s State Senate offered some good news for working people. Labor-endorsed Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra is leading her Republican challenger by a solid eight points.

“Our campaign faced unprecedented attacks from special interests, but we were focused on speaking with voters at their doorsteps and listening to neighbors across the 45th district,” said Dhingra, who is making her first run for public office. “With the help of over 500 local volunteers, we have knocked on more than 40,000 doors in the last few months and are ready to carry this energy into the General Election. Together we can ensure experienced, effective, and local leadership represents 45th District families in Olympia.”

Here’s how all of the Washington State Labor Council’s endorsed candidates for special state legislative elections fared in Tuesday’s Primary Election. The top two candidates for each position advance to the General Election on Nov. 7. (Endorsed candidates are in bold. Follow the LD links to see the latest results.)

LD 7 SENATE

Shelley Short (R) — 67.3%

Karen Hardy (D) — 32.7%

LD 7 REPRESENTATIVE

Jacquelin Maycumber (R) — 66%

Susan Swanson (D) — 34%

LD 31 SENATE

Phil Fortunato (R) — 58.5%

Michelle Rylands (D) — 41.5%

Dual endorsement

LD 31 REPRESENTATIVE

Morgan Irwin (R) — 56.9%

Nate Lowry (D) — 43.1%

LD 37 SENATE

Rebecca Saldaña (D) — 100%

Unopposed

LD 45 SENATE

Manka Dhingra (D) — 50.5%

Jinyoung Lee Englund (R) — 42.6%

Parker Harris (No Party) — 6.9%

LD 48 SENATE

Patty Kuderer (D) — 60.4%

Michelle Darnell (L) — 23.7%

Richard Knierim (ID) — 16%

LD 48 REPRESENTATIVE

Vandana Slatter (D) — 76.6%

Ciaran Dougherty (L) — 23.4%

How did union members running for public office fare on Tuesday? (Thanks for asking!)

The WSLC’s own Teresa Mosqueda topped all candidates in a crowded field for Seattle City Council, Position 8. Teresa, the WSLC Political and Strategic Campaign Director, will now advance to the General Election.

Here are some more results, as of this morning. Union members are listed in bold, and those who participated in the WSLC/AFL-CIO Path to Power candidate training are designated by an asterisk.* If you know of some union-member candidates not listed here, let us know and we’ll add them!

ARLINGTON FIRE COMMISSIONER

Anna Trenouth (IAFF) * — Anna is the only candidate who filed. So she advances to the General Election with a strong lead. :)

AUBURN CITY COUNCIL

Larry Brown (IAM) * — No results because only two candidates filed and both advance to the General Election.

BURIEN CITY COUNCIL, POS. 1

Pedro Olguin (Teamsters 117) * — 31.6%

— 28.7%

Gary Wood — 20.2%

— 16.1%

BURIEN CITY COUNCIL, POS. 3

— 58%

Jimmy Matta (Carpenters) — 32.5%

Austin Tucker — 8.7%

EAST WENATCHEE CITY COUNCIL

Matthew Hepner (IBEW) * — Matthew is the only candidate running in this race. So he advances to the General Election as the heavy favorite.

FEDERAL WAY CITY COUNCIL

— 28.1%

— 27.5%

— 26.5%

Sharry Edwards (SEIU 1199NW) — 17.5%

KENT CITY COUNCIL

— 48.7%

Tye Whitfield (SEIU 775) * — 26.8%

— 24.2%

MONTESANO CITY COUNCIL

Clint Bryson (IBEW) * — Clint is the only candidate who filed. So he advances to the General Election and The Entire Staff of The Stand is predicting a win.

SEATAC CITY COUNCIL

— 39.2%

— 32.1%

Shaunie Wheeler (IBEW) * — 27.9%

SEATTLE MAYOR

— 31.6%

— 15.6%

— 13.9%

— 11.8%

Bob Hasegawa (Teamsters 174) — 8.6%



SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, POS. 8

Teresa Mosqueda (OPEIU) * — 30.8%

Jon Grant — 24.3%

Sara E. Nelson — 23.1%

— 5.8%

— 5.2%

— 4.8%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSIONER, POS. 4

— 25.1%

— 20.8%

— 15.9%

— 15.6%

(ILWU) — 13.2%

(WFSE) * — 4.7%

TACOMA CITY COUNCIL

Chris Beale (UFCW 367) * — 35.1%

Brian Arnold — 31.3%

Janis Clark — 15.1%

Justin Van Dyk — 12.7%

TUKWILA CITY COUNCIL

Zak Idan — 52.1%

Dennis Martinez (UA) — 33.2%

Armen Papyan — 7.6%

Congratulations to those who advance to the General Election. But most importantly, thank you to ALL union candidates for stepping up to serve as leaders in your communities. Whether or not you advanced this time, keep at it! You represent the critically important perspectives of working families that are too often missing on local government bodies.