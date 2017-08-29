Join IAM 751 for Union Solidarity Day on Sept. 10 at Wild Waves

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Machinists Union (IAM) District Council 751 is inviting the members of all unions in the Puget Sound area to bring their families to a special Union Solidarity Day event on Sunday, Sept. 10. The union has reserved Wild Waves Theme Park for a private event that day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a special discounted rate that includes parking, and has opened the invitation to ALL area union members and their families!

For just $15 per ticket* — less than half the regular price — you gain admission with shorter-than-usual lines for all water rides, thrill rides and family rides, and parking is included. (* With $3.10 in taxes and online service charges, the total is $18.10 person.)

Join IAM 751 and members of other area unions and their families for a day of discounted fun at this private event. Click here to purchase tickets today for family and friends. Enter user name: IAM751 — Password: Sept10

Tickets must be purchased online and a limited number are available so get yours TODAY! Click here to download, print, post and share an event flier.