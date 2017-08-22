Locascio resigns; WA Fair Trade Coalition seeks new director

SEATTLE (Aug. 22, 2017) — The Washington Fair Trade Coalition, the state alliance of more than 60 labor, faith, environmental, farmer and social justice groups that are committed to creating a fair, balanced and sustainable global trading system, is seeking a new director. See the job posting.

Gillian Locascio, who has served as WFTC director for more than three years, has resigned effective this fall and the WFTC is hoping to bring on her successor as soon as mid-September to work alongside Locascio for a couple months before she departs. That work will be especially critical as the North American Free Trade Agreement is renegotiated.

“It has been an honor organizing, marching, lobbying, planning, and visioning with the coalition’s many partners these last three and a half years,” Locascio said. “Together, we have worked incredibly hard to raise up in the public discourse how trade policies affect us all. I am fired up by our fierce fight — and win! — against trade policies like the TPP that would further tilt the scales against workers, communities, and the environments that sustain us. I am excited for the coalition to continue growing, building momentum, and paving a path for a global system that works for everyone.”

According to the job posting, the new WFTC director will be responsible for leading on-the-ground legislative campaigns to influence NAFTA renegotiation, educating and mobilizing our coalition members and allied groups to meaningfully participate in these policy debates, securing elected officials’ support, and building long-term vision and momentum for fair trade policies that put people and the planet above profits. The WFTC will accept applications until the position is filled. Interviews will take place beginning Aug. 28 with a planned start date in mid-September.