Menzies refuses to honor IAM contract at Anchorage airport

ANCHORAGE — The International Association of Machinists (IAM) is asking for union members and community supporters to show solidarity with the working men and women at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in their fight for respect on the job. The union reports that a new out-of-state contractor, Menzies Aviation, is refusing to negotiate with fuelers, plant operators and mechanics who keep that airport running safely and efficiently.

Menzies, a non-union outsourcing firm, recently lost its baggage handling contract with Alaska Airlines at Sea-Tac International Airport. In 2005, Alaska hired Menzies to replace in-house IAM workers. The company severely cut wages, resulting in significant employee turnover and a series of mishaps and accidents that damaged Alaska jets. Menzies eventually improved its performance but Alaska decided to replace it with another contractor that has a union contract with the IAM.

Now, Menzies management is refusing to recognize the union contract in place for decades at the Anchorage airport and is refusing to come to the table to negotiate with the union.

