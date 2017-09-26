Farmworkers’ rights meeting set for Thursday in Yakima

YAKIMA — Farmworkers in the Yakima Valley: Do you have questions about your labor rights? Make plans to attend a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the UFCW Labor Hall, 507 S. 3rd St. in Yakima. (Download and share event fliers in English and en Español.)

Workers of the agricultural industry have the opportunity to meet with attorneys from the Office of the Washington State Attorney General to discuss important issues that affect them, including wages, health and safety, pesticide use, overtime pay, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), guest workers hired through the H2A program, sexual harassment, and illnesses caused by extreme heat. This meeting is an opportunity to ask questions, receive information, and find solutions to issues that affect agricultural workers.

Translation will be available in English and Spanish and childcare will be provided.This event is sponsored by the United Farmworkers of America (UFW) and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO (WSLC).

For more information, call Dulce Gutiérrez at 509-833-3096.

And thank you to Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the attorneys from his office!