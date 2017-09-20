The Stand

Get DACA, immigration answers at forum on Sunday in Seattle

SEATTLE — In the wake of the Trump administration’s announcement that it will terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), several immigrant rights organizations and community partners are hosting an Immigration Community Forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus, 6737 Corson Ave. South. All are invited to attend, learn what resources are available, and get the latest information from immigration attorneys to help answer any questions.

Although this event will focus on DACA, it is not just limited to those wanting to renew their DACA. Organizers are hoping that anyone who needs to talk to an immigration lawyer will be able to attend. (See the Facebook event page for more info.)

This free forum is sponsored by the Washington Dream Coalition, Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refuggee Affairs, South Park Information and Resource Center, Colectiva Legal del Pueblo, Catholic Immigration Legal Services, Refugee Women’s Alliance and St. James Immigrant Assistance.

