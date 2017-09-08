Local Republicans attack prevailing wage

Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers vote to repeal construction wage standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 8, 2017) — As the U.S. House of Representatives has been voting this week on appropriations bills to keep the federal government running, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has been attempting to amend every piece of legislation to undo Davis-Bacon protections that ensure fair prevailing wages are paid on publicly funded construction projects.

Although King’s efforts to cut wages have been unsuccessful, they have been supported by Washington Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Both voted multiple times (roll calls here, here and here) in favor of King’s amendments to take away prevailing wage standards. Every Democratic member from Washington state — and in fact, in the entire country — voted “no,” as did Washington GOP Reps. Dan Newhouse and Dave Reichert.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-6th) rose to speak out against King’s attack on wages:

“Davis Bacon is about embracing the premise that when we use taxpayer dollars to build a project, it’s not just about building that project. It’s about building the middle class,” Kilmer said.

Each vote on King’s amendments failed 173-240, with 54 Republicans siding with all Democrats in voting “no.”