Momentum builds for climate change effort

Alliance for Jobs & Clean Energy: More volunteers and events, new website

(Sept. 12, 2017) — The Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy has recruited hundreds of Climate Action Stewards throughout the state to participate in its campaign and just launched a new website describing what’s happening and how to get involved.

The Alliance is the coalition of individuals, businesses, and more than 170 organizations in Washington state dedicated to addressing the climate crisis, strengthening our economy by creating family-wage jobs, and reducing racial inequality. The Alliance — which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a number of other unions — is building momentum for a strong, broad and inclusive movement to tackle this challenge.

Watch this video and share it on Facebook with your friends.

The Alliance has been hosting campaign kickoff events throughout the state to discuss what the Alliance

Bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on Alliance events in your area and around the state. Events scheduled in the coming weeks include:

► Spokane Volunteer Meeting – all are welcome! on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building, 35 W. Main St., Spokane, WA 99201

► Seattle Climate Justice Steward Training on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144

► Burlington Campaign Kickoff on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Burlington Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington, WA 98233

► Bellingham/Whatcom Volunteer Meet-and-Greet on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, 2309 Meridian St., Bellingham, WA 98225

► Whidbey Island Alliance Presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at UUCWI, 20103 WA-525, Freeland, WA 98249

Delegates representing WSLC-affiliated unions from across Washington have approved multiple resolutions urging the council to take action to support this effort. Most recently in July, WSLC delegates approved Resolution #6 that calls on the WSLC to “support legislation, administrative rules, or an initiative that enables a just transition for workers and communities directly affected by the transition to a renewable energy economy, providing income, benefit, wage insurance and retraining support for workers in the fossil fuel industries, and creates quality jobs in infrastructure, energy and efficiency, and the clean energy economy.”

For more information, check out the Alliance’s new website.