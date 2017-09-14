Volunteer to help Manka break the gridlock

Union member volunteers are needed in critical State Senate race

KIRKLAND (Sept. 14, 2017) — A critical election this fall for state senator in the 45th Legislative District — which includes Kirkland, Sammamish, Duvall and surrounding King County communities — could break the gridlock in Olympia that has stymied progress on funding public education, tax break accountability, infrastructure, voting rights, and many other critical working families issues.

Democrat Manka Dhingra — a King County prosecutor, community leader on mental health and domestic violence prevention issues, and a PTA Mom — has been endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a lengthy list of unions, elected officials, community organizations and progressive groups. She is running against Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, a young protege of Washington’s most conservative member of Congress, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-5th). (Union members can access more information about the candidates here.)

In the primary election, Manka Dhingra defeated her opponent by 10 points. But since that time, the Republican Party and the corporations that fund it have been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on negative campaign ads misrepresenting Manka’s positions on the issues. That’s why it’s so important for union members to help get the word out to fellow union households in the 45th District about what Manka really stands for, and why she earned the endorsement of Washington’s labor movement.

The Washington State Labor Council’s Labor Neighbor program is the grassroots political action effort featuring union volunteers talking to other union members about labor-endorsed candidates like Manka. Several volunteer opportunities have been scheduled and all union members are urged to participate in this critical effort. (Download and share a flier listing the following volunteer opportunities.)

The following neighborhood walks are all from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

► SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 in REDMOND — Meet at 8151 164th Ave NE, Redmond

► SATURDAY, OCT. 7 in WOODINVILLE — Meet at 8151 164th Ave NE, Redmond

► SATURDAY, OCT. 21 in KIRKLAND — Meet at Teamsters Local 117, 14675 Interurban Ave, Tukwila, WA

► SATURDAY, NOV. 4 in SAMMAMISH — Meet at Teamsters 117, 14675 Interurban Ave, Tukwila, WA

Plus, phone banks are happening every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. between now and Election Day at the following locations:

► OLYMPIA — WSLC office, 906 S. Columbia St. SW #300

► SEATTLE — WFSE office, 6363 7th Ave. S. #220

► SPOKANE — WFSE office, 222 W. Mission Ave. #201

► TACOMA — WFSE office, 6003 Tacoma Mall Blvd.

Mark your calendars to volunteers! If you have any questions or to RSVP, email April Sims, WSLC Field Mobilization Director, or call her at 253-441-5113.