WSLC: ‘We stand tall with the Dreamers’

The following statement was released Tuesday by Jeff Johnson, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, regarding President Trump’s announcement that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA):

The AFL-CIO and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO support the DACA program and the 800,000 Dreamers who are American children and young adults. President Trump’s decision to end DACA and throw the issue to a dysfunctional Republican Congress takes another piece of the American soul away. These children have been raised in America, attended school here, have been an integral part of our communities, are working here and paying taxes, have paid fees to the U.S. government, and are making cultural and economic contributions to our society. They are part of a proud heritage of immigrants that have made America great.

Ending DACA is both dishonorable and a disservice to America. We will stand tall with the Dreamers and protect them in every way that we can. If Congress has any sense of right and wrong it will codify DACA into law before March 2018.