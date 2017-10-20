Harborview nurses win contract that protects patient safety

The following is from SEIU HealthCare 1199NW:

SEATTLE (Oct. 20, 2017) — Through their unity in the hospital and community, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW nurses and healthcare workers at UW Medicine-Harborview Medical Center protected patient safety and advanced Harborview hospital standards when they voted overwhelmingly this week in support of a new two-year contract.

“By standing together not only did we prevent any takeaways, but we took critical steps forward for quality healthcare and an improved work environment,” said Scott Canaday, Angio Tech at Harborview Medical Center and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW Vice President. “We are the voice for our patients and across the hospital we were committed to raising standards that would help us provide the best care to everyone we see.”

The new contract includes:

► A commitment to patient safety: Harborview nurses and healthcare workers won a guarantee for the break relief nurse program for the two-year contract. This standard was the first of its kind in the state, and its continuation will provide dedicated staff to prevent doubling up on patients and provide uninterrupted breaks for nurses.

► Wage increases to keep Harborview Medical Center competitive with area hospitals: The new contract includes 2% annual across the board wage increases for all nurses and healthcare workers covered by the contract, including additional market adjustments for Social Work Assistants, ElectroNeuroDiagnostic Techs, and Healthcare Specialists, along with a new top step for techs.

► Additional pay and support for BSN certification: To ensure all nurses have up-to-date skills, Harborview will pay tuition for current ADN certified nurses who would like to pursue BSN certification and recognize that certification with a pay premium.

Harborview nurses and healthcare workers worked closely with King County Council members to ensure that the hospital and administration were honoring their mission and commitment to care for the community.

“We commend the leadership of King County Council for their work to hold management accountable to raising standards at our county-owned hospital. Their work, including a hearing with Harborview administration, encouraged transparency and accountability. They called on the hospital to work collaboratively with frontline caregivers and value our experience and the care we provide,” said Jane Hopkins, RN, Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW.

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW members at Harborview Medical Center begin bargaining the new agreement in April and participated in an informational picket in July. The new agreement will expire on June 30, 2019.

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW is 29,000 nurses, healthcare workers, and mental health workers united to improve our jobs and the care we provide.